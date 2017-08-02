What’s the difference: Moto G5S Plus vs Moto G5 Plus

What's the better option, the Moto G5S Plus or G5 Plus?

After numerous leaks and teasers, Motorola finally unveiled its first Special Edition phones: the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus.

These new phones come to join the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, two models which were unveiled at MWC 2017 in Barcelona back in February.

In this article, we turn our attention to the Plus models, as we seek to show you the differences between the new comer and the older model. If you’ve been thinking of jumping on board with a Moto G5 Plus model, this post should give you an idea of which model might be better suited to your particular set of news.

Design and display

Obviously, the Moto G5S Plus and G5 Plus look very much alike. However, the Moto G5S Plus boasts a high-grade aluminum unibody which also benefits from a water-repellent nano-coating.

As for the Moto G5 Plus, it features only an aluminum backplate, but its core frame is actually made of plastic.

Both devices include a fingerprint scanner (embedded in the home button) that supports gestures, so you’ll be able to turn off Android’s on-screen buttons and replicate them with swiping gestures.

The G5S Plus is one of the largest phone in the Motorola portfolio featuring a 5.5-inch display (the Moto Z2 Force also includes a 5.5-inch panel), while the G5 Plus carries a 5.2-inch screen. However, both models offer 1080p resolution.

Hardware and battery

The Moto G5S Plus and G5 Plus have some other things in common. For example, they are both fueled by a Snapdragon 625 processor and also rely on a 3,000 mAh battery pack.

However, the two models differ a bit when it comes to RAM+storage options. Moto G5S Plus will sold in two variants: one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and another with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while Moto G5 Plus can be purchased with a 2GB + 32GB configuration or with 4GB of RAM + 64GB. Both phones include microSD card slots for memory expansion up to 256GB, a micro USB port, and 3.5mm headphone jacks.

Cameras

Moto G5S Plus trades the 12-megapixel main shooter of the Moto G5 Plus for a dual camera setup that pairs a regular 13-megapixel lens with an 8-megapixel wide-angle for depth-of-field effects.

As for the secondary camera, the new comer boats an updated 8-megapixel with f/2.0 and LED flash, while the older Moto G5 Plus rocks a 5-megapixel snapper with f/2.2.

Pricing

The Moto G5S Plus will be a bit more expensive than the Android 7.0 Nougat-powered Moto G5 Plus model, starting at $299. Motorola says customers should expect to be able to pick up the Limited Edition phone which launches with Android 7.1 Nougat this fall, while also mentioning the device will be sold unlocked and compatible with all carriers.

As for the Moto G5 Plus, you can pick it up right now from places like Best Buy. The 2GB of RAM version can be yours for $229, while the 4GB of RAM version can be yours for $299.