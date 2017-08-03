Bestek’s 8-port surge protector is great for team projects – not so great for space-saving

By
Dono
-

Hello again, Android Guys. Today I’ll be giving you a peek at Bestek’s massive 8 port surge protector – which I like to think of as a tower, given its unique, upright positioning.

Upon opening this beast, the first thing that catches your attention is the heft; this thing is huge, let me tell you. If you’re looking for a power strip to consolidate all your power strips into one neat, tucked away place, this is not your item. What it does well, however, is provide a central location to easily plug in and remove devices as needed. It’s an ideal power source for group projects, for get-togethers, or for work meetings.

Which is, to say, this is a purely practical piece of hardware. It won’t help you solve your cord tangling issues, nor will it conceal those tangles – it will, however, provide 8 AC (1500J) ports and 6 USB ports (rated at 2.4A each, 8A total) to power as many devices as you could possibly want to power within easy reach atop a table.

There are a couple fairly unique features in this device that you won’t find on your average $10 surge protector. First, each of the eight individual AC outlets has a safety “hatch” that prevents foreign objects from being stuck in them.  Additionally, each port has an LED that shows the status of the port. Normally, a power strip has a switch that lets you turn the ports off or on without unplugging the strip. This device, however, has two switches – one for the top row, and one for the bottom row of ports.

Sadly, while one of the pictures of the unit shows a phone sitting on top of the tower charging without any cables connected to it, the tower does not support wireless charging – but that would have been so damned cool, right?

At $30 (with the coupon code below) it’s a bit pricier than many of us would prefer to spend on a surge protector, but the durability, number of ports, and additional features on Bestek’s tower make it well worth the extra peace of mind.

Use Discount Code BA6F993J to get 25% off this piece on Amazon!

1 of 7
The Beast comes in an unassuming box that doesn't quite prepare you for what lies within.
A good look at the safety hatch and LEDs.
Buttons can toggle the upper and lower tiers independently.
Good, solid cable with Bestek-branded Velcro tie.
Eight AC Ports. Six USB Ports.
That's a lot of ports.
Organize that mess and stop tripping over cables.

 

REVIEW OVERVIEW
Surge-Protecting
Build
Number of Ports
Value
Durability
SUMMARY
I was gonna give the "Number of Ports" rating an 8 just to be cheeky, but it wouldn't let me do it. Sad face. Oh well. Bestek's 8-Port Surge Protector is a fine piece of engineering with lots of little touches that make it well worth the investment - for a little more dough than you're probably used to spending on a surge protector.
4.4
OVERALL SCORE
SHARE
Previous articleYou can now send money through PayPal in Skype chats
Dono
Obsessive Tech and Sacramento Kings fanatic. Snarky and prone to random, lengthy asides. Contributor for AndroidGuys.com, SmarterWatching.com, and ChromeWatching.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR