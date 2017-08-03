Buy the Kodak 180° Panoramic HD WiFi Security Camera for only $59.99 (Deal of the Day)

Monitor Your Loved Ones or Property At Any Time with This Day- or Night-Viewing Camera

Security cameras for the home aren’t exactly new concept, but Wi-Fi connected models are slowly becoming popular. Moreover, they are also getting less expensive, too. Indeed, it does not cost all that much to outfit your home office with a number of cameras so that you can keep an eye on them remotely.

Our Deal of the Day is the Kodak 180° Panoramic HD WiFi Security Camera, a device capable of capturing, and recording video. Additionally, you can send notifications to your device when motion is detected.

Normally priced at around $150, we’re able to give AndroidGuys readers a 53-percent discount. That’s right, you can pick one up for only $69.99 right now.

About

This Kodak video monitor features an expansive 180º field of view so you can see an entire room, Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) to automatically correct scenes with extreme lighting, and a detachable USB camera for greater mobility. You can check in on loved ones (or loved things, or loved pets) with smooth HD streaming video and crisp two-way audio.

Features

Playback recorded motion-triggered video clips are stored in the cloud for 24 hours

Built-in WiFi extender & internal antenna expands your existing home network coverage

Streams live viewing to your device of choice

Can connect to the IFTTT iSecurity+ Channel for added customizability & features

Easily detached from power base & set up quickly to monitor children, loved ones, pets, or property

Sate-of-the-art low lux CMOS imaging sensor has cutting edge IR filters for exceptional day or night viewing

Two-way audio talkback lets you communicate w/ anybody on the camera side

Premium add-ons like Smart Detection or 14-day or 30-day cloud storage available

Where to Buy

You can purchase the Kodak 180° Panoramic HD WiFi Security Camera (37% OFF) through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Hurry up and take advantage of the more than half off discount before it ends.

