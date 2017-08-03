How to move Chrome’s navigation bar at the bottom of your display

Do you often use your smartphone with one hand? With handsets getting bigger and bigger it’s becoming increasingly difficult to do so. Fortunately, there are small tricks you can employ to better navigate one-handedly on your larger than life phone.

Like enabling Chrome’s navigation bar at the bottom of your display, for easier access. You just need to follow a few easy steps. Continue reading below to find out how to:

Step 1

Open up Chrome on your mobile device.

Step 2

Type “chrome://flags” into the navigation bar. This will open up a menu of secret experimental features. Try not to change any settings you’re not familiar with, or it can result in data loss or unwanted security breaches.

Step 3

Open up your browser’s Settings (three dots in the upper right corner) and tap “Find in Page”.

Step 4

Search for Chrome Home and once you find the option “Enable it”. From there all you need to do is tap on the “Relaunch now” button at the bottom

Step 5



You’re done! Enjoy the new look of your browser!