Verizon adds the ASUS Zenfone AR, ZenPad Z8s, and prepaid Moto E4 Plus to its lineup

As anticipated, the ASUS Zenfone AR has finally landed on the market in the US. The Tango and Daydream-enabled phone is now available for pre-order at Verizon with a full retail price of $648.

Alternatively customers can grab it for $0 down and $27/month for 24 months. Below you’ll find the ASUS Zenfone AR’s spec list:

ASUS Zenfone AR

• 5.7-inch AMOLED display with WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, VisualMaster Tru2Life, 515ppi

• Snapdragon 821, quad-core, up to 2.4GHz

• 6GB of RAM

• 128GB of internal storage (microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 2TB)

• Primary 23-megapixel camera with f/2.0, OIS, 3x zoom, phase detection autofocus, depth & motion tracking sensors

• Secondary 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0

• 3,300 mAh non-removable battery

• Android 7.0 Nougat

• Fingerprint scanner (front-mounted)

• Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2

• 3.5mm headphone jack

In addition to launching the ASUS Zenfone AR, Verizon also announced the availability of the ASUS ZenPad Z8s tablet.

The slate is available for $249.99 outright or for $10.41/month for 24 months. Here’s what you can get for the money.

ASUS ZenPad Z8s

• 7.9-inch IPS Tru2Life+ display with QXGA (2048 x 1536) resolution

• Unnamed octa-core processor

• 3GB of RAM

• 16B of internal storage (microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 128GB)

• Primary 13-megapixel camera

• Secondary 5-megapixel camera

• 4,680 mAh non-removable battery

• Android 7.0 Nougat

Last but not least, Verizon also launched the prepaid Moto E4 Plus. The handset is priced at $129.99 (apparently discounted from $199.99). Amazon has also started taking pre-orders for the phone starting at $179.99.

Moto E4 Plus

• 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1280 x 720 resolution

• Snapdragon 427, quad-core, up to 1.4GHz

• 2GB of RAM

• 16B of internal storage (microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 128GB)

• Primary 13-megapixel camera

• Secondary 5-megapixel camera

• 5,000 mAh non-removable battery

• Android 7.1.1 Nougat