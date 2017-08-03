Verizon adds the ASUS Zenfone AR, ZenPad Z8s, and prepaid Moto E4 Plus to its lineup

Three new products land with Big Red

By
Alexandra Arici
-

As anticipated, the ASUS Zenfone AR has finally landed on the market in the US. The Tango and Daydream-enabled phone is now available for pre-order at Verizon with a full retail price of $648.

Alternatively customers can grab it for $0 down and $27/month for 24 months. Below you’ll find the ASUS Zenfone AR’s spec list:

ASUS Zenfone AR

•    5.7-inch AMOLED display with WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, VisualMaster Tru2Life, 515ppi
•    Snapdragon 821, quad-core, up to 2.4GHz
•    6GB of RAM
•    128GB of internal storage (microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 2TB)
•    Primary 23-megapixel camera with f/2.0, OIS, 3x zoom, phase detection autofocus, depth & motion tracking sensors
•    Secondary 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0
•    3,300 mAh non-removable battery
•    Android 7.0 Nougat
•    Fingerprint scanner (front-mounted)
•    Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2
•    3.5mm headphone jack

In addition to launching the ASUS Zenfone AR, Verizon also announced the availability of the ASUS ZenPad Z8s tablet.

The slate is available for $249.99 outright or for $10.41/month for 24 months. Here’s what you can get for the money.

ASUS ZenPad Z8s

•    7.9-inch IPS Tru2Life+ display with QXGA (2048 x 1536) resolution
•    Unnamed octa-core processor
•    3GB of RAM
•    16B of internal storage (microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 128GB)
•    Primary 13-megapixel camera
•    Secondary 5-megapixel camera
•    4,680 mAh non-removable battery
•    Android 7.0 Nougat

Last but not least, Verizon also launched the prepaid Moto E4 Plus. The handset is priced at $129.99 (apparently discounted from $199.99). Amazon has also started taking pre-orders for the phone starting at $179.99.

Moto E4 Plus

•    5.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1280 x 720 resolution
•    Snapdragon 427, quad-core, up to 1.4GHz
•    2GB of RAM
•    16B of internal storage (microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 128GB)
•    Primary 13-megapixel camera
•    Secondary 5-megapixel camera
•    5,000 mAh non-removable battery
•    Android 7.1.1 Nougat

