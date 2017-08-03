You can now send money through PayPal in Skype chats

Skype this week announced it was adding PayPal integration to its Android and iOS mobile apps.

The partnership will allow users to simply send money to each other while chatting on Skype on their smartphone. The new “Send Money” feature is available only for personal use, so you won’t be able to employ it to pay for goods or services.

To try out the new feature for yourself, swipe right when chatting with someone then tap the Send Money option. If you’re using the new tool for the first time, you’ll be required to confirm your location and link your PayPal account to your Skype profile.

The new feature can also be used to send money abroad, so for example, if you’re sending money from the US to someone in Europe, you will have the option of sending the cash in Euro.

The partnership between Skype and PayPal is active in 22 countries including the US, UK, and Canada. You will need to download the latest version of Skype for Android in order to be able to send money, but the recipient can use any version of the app.

The news comes two months after Microsoft debuted a completely overhauled version of the Skype mobile app which includes add-ins for YouTube and Giphy.

As for PayPal, the service recently announced a partnership with Apple to add a PayPal payment options for users who purchase from the App Store.