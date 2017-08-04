Back to school shopping alert! Grab this great windows ultrabook for half off! (Promoted Deal)

Hello, friends. We’re back again today with another amazing deal. Technology has become an integral part of education in schools today. Almost every kid out there will be learning on computers and most likely will have one at home to do research or homework on. But damn, computers are expensive! If you’re looking to pick one up for your child, the Jumper EZBOOK 3 PRO might be a good option for you.

The EZBOOK 3 PRO is a Windows 10 ultrabook with a 13.3-inch, 1080p display. The Intel N3450 mobile processor is a quad-core chip which should handle web browsing just fine. When you’re doing research or homework, that’s what you really need, right? It comes with 6GB of RAM for fast multitasking and 64GB of storage so you can save documents locally.

In addition to those great specs, the EZBOOK 3 PRO also has the all-important webcam. While this is great for chatting with your friends, it’s also great for skype study sessions. I don’t know how I would’ve made it through school without Skype! The ultrabook also has features like integrated Bluetooth for peripherals like wireless keyboards and mice as well as a mini HDMI port so you can hook your laptop up to a monitor or television. Along with the mini HDMI, you also get two USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone port, an SD card slot, and your charging port.

The Jumper EZBOOK 3 PRO normally runs $399 but right now, Light in the Box is having a sale and you’re going to save a ton. The list price has dropped all the way down to $209.82 making it almost half off. Head on over to Light in the Box now to grab yours.

