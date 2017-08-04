Best Buy lists the Essential Phone for $699 and up

Introduced back in May, Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone has yet to become available. Luckily, it seems that it won’t be long now until Essential units start flying off retailer shelves.

The Essential PH-1 showed up at Best Buy in listings for both unlocked and Sprint-bound models. Unfortunately, you can’t purchase the device just yet, as the items are listed as “Coming Soon”. However, you can register your interest for the unlocked models by clicking on the “Notify Me” button. Strangely enough, you can’t do the same for the Sprint versions.

When it lands at Best Buy, the phone will be available in Black Moon or Pure White coloring options. Now moving on to price. Interestingly the unlocked models are listed with a $699 price tag (the same rate as on the Essential website), while the Sprint models appear to cost $749.99.

A free of charge Best Buy-branded Insignia which acts like a Holder/Stand will also be included with the purchase of an unlocked Essential PH-1.

In case you missed the announcement, let us remind you the Essential Phone comes with a 5.7-inch IPS display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable via microSD card slot).

The phone also includes a dual camera setup which pairs two 13-megapixel sensors, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, a 3,040 mAh battery and Android 7.1 Nougat out the box.

The device can also be paired with modular accessories like a 360-degree camera which can be bought for an additional $50 (from the company’s website, but not Best Buy).