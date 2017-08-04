Essential Phone could finally be close to shipping

Despite the estimated date of shipping having come and gone, the Essential Phone could soon be ready to ship after all.

Andy Ruben publicly informed those who pre-ordered the device that the delay was due to certification of the device with carriers. It seems that this delay may have finally been sorted as a new listing for the device has appeared on the Best Buy website.

Best Buy lists the Sprint and Unlocked version of the Essential Phone with a starting price of $699.99. Both are listed as coming soon as technically they are not available but does indicate that shipping could be imminent if stores are listing them.

The Essential Phone is something a little different than traditional smartphones. The distinct bezel-less display is its most notable feature but there’s also capability to attach expandable modules.

Will the device take the smartphone market by storm? Hopefully it will ship soon and we’ll find out.