Google’s latest AOSP commit reveals a device called ‘dorado’

Google issued a new commit to AOSP yesterday and with it has brought some interesting tidbits. The first is a reference to an unknown device called dorado and the second is the ability for AOSP to support touch input.

The term dorado was mentioned in the commit along with the Nexus 6P and anglefish as being tested suggesting it is an actual codename for a device. There’s no way of knowing what it is but assumingly the reference is to an Android Wear device as we believe we already know the codenames for the next Pixel devices. It could also just be an internal word for something like an emulator.

Google adding touch support to AOSP recovery makes sense to align the Android and Android Wear recovery system, with the later already supporting touch input. I doubt Google anticipates Android to be installed on a device without any hardware input buttons and would solely rely on touch, but you never know.

Could we even begin to see more functionality be added to recovery like we see in something like TWRP? A touch interface makes much more sense and is necessary to interact with more advanced features.

While the new details are interesting, they don’t really give any insigh into how they will manifest into actual end user devices or features so I guess we’ll have to watch this space. For more information check out the commit in AOSP here.