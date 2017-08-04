Lenovo’s future smartphones will ship with stock Android instead of Vibe Pure UI

Lenovo used to be one of those Android OEMs who shipped its smartphones with its own Android-based custom UI onboard. But according to recent information shared by Lenovo’s India head of marketing, Anuj Sharma, the company is looking to phase out its Vibe Pure UI in favor of near-stock Android.

Lenovo has taken a hint from its own subsidiary Motorola who has been selling near-stock Android devices for years.

But why the change, you might be wondering? Apparently, customers have been asking for it. So Lenovo is giving the masses what they want.

Granted, not all Lenovo fans will applaud the company’s change of heart when it comes to software. Sharma explains Chinese users usually prefer custom skins to stock, but Indian ones foster a fondness for stock Android.

Apart from not bringing unnecessary bloatware to the table, having stock Android on your phone also translates into receiving faster updates. And Indian customers will be able to get a taste of the stock experience soon, as Lenovo is gearing up to launch the K8 Note with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out the box soon. The company will also be adding some enhancements in the form of Dolby Atmos and TheatreMax for a superior audio experience.

With Motorola being an active presence on the US market, it remains to be seen whether a Lenovo phone with stock Android on board would spark the interest of consumers in the country. What do you think?