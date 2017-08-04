OnePlus issues OxygenOS 4.5.8 to OnePlus 5

OnePlus began rolling out OxygenOS 4.5.7 but had to abrudtly halt the rollout due to reports of performance issues during gaming. The company have already issued OxygenOS 4.5.8 to address the issue.

You should begin to see 4.5.8 as an available update even if you hadn’t updated to 4.5.7. Head into settings on your device and check for updates to make sure you’re not left with stuttering while gaming.

OxygenOS 4.5.7 introduced the following new features.

New additions:

Introducing the all new OnePlus Slate font

Added EIS for 4K video recording

Updates:

Updated Android security patch level to 1st July 2017

Updated to latest GMS package

Optimizations:

Wi-Fi connectivity improvements

Standby battery enhancements

Bug Fixes:

Fixed occasional sound leaks in the speakers when using earphones

Fixed camera shutter sound bug in silent mode for Indian region

Fixed missing sound channels when recording videos

Obviously the latest version 4.5.8 also has these features too but with the added fix for the gaming performance issue.