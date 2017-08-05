Check out Geekbuying’s Summer Smartphone Clearance (Promoted Deals)

Smartphones are getting more expensive every year so when we run across deals, we like to pass them along. Right now, Geekbuying is having a massive clearance on phones with up to 70% in savings on some of the best phones out there. Even better is the fact that these are cheaper phones anyway so when you plop a discount on top of their already low asking price, you’re getting basically getting them for free. Here are some of our favorite deals.

Doogee F7 – Normal price: $257.62 – Sale price: $146.99 – 43% savings

Display : 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p

: 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p Processor : MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core, clocked at 2.5GHz

: MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core, clocked at 2.5GHz RAM : 3GB

: 3GB Storage : 32GB, expandable

: 32GB, expandable Battery : 3400mAH

: 3400mAH Camera : 13MP main camera, 5MP front-facing

: 13MP main camera, 5MP front-facing Operating System : Android 6.0

: Android 6.0 Purchase link

OUKITEL K7000 – Normal price: $140.88 – Sale price: $81.99 – 42% savings

Display : 5-inch 1280 x 720p

: 5-inch 1280 x 720p Processor : MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core clocked at 1.3GHz

: MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core clocked at 1.3GHz RAM : 2GB

: 2GB Storage : 16GB, expandable

: 16GB, expandable Battery : 2000mAh

: 2000mAh Camera : 5MP main camera, 2MP front-facing

: 5MP main camera, 2MP front-facing Operating System : Android 6.0

: Android 6.0 Purchase link

Ulephone Vienna – Normal price: $345.57 – Sale price: $115.99 – 66% savings

Display : 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p, 2.5D glass

: 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p, 2.5D glass Processor : MediaTek MTK6753 octa-core, clocked at 1.3GHz

: MediaTek MTK6753 octa-core, clocked at 1.3GHz RAM : 3GB

: 3GB Storage : 32GB, expandable

: 32GB, expandable Battery : 3250mAh

: 3250mAh Camera : 13MP main camera, 5.0MP front-facing

: 13MP main camera, 5.0MP front-facing Operating System : Android 6.0

: Android 6.0 Purchase link

Meizu M3E – Normal price: $248.30 – Sale price: $146.99 – 41% savings

Display : 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p

: 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p Processor : MediaTek Helio P10 octa-core, clocked at 1.8GHz

: MediaTek Helio P10 octa-core, clocked at 1.8GHz RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 32GB, expandable

: 32GB, expandable Battery : 3100mAh

: 3100mAh Camera : 13MP main camera; 5MP front-facing

: 13MP main camera; 5MP front-facing Operating System : Flyme powered by YunOS

: Flyme powered by YunOS Purchase link

Blackview R7 – Normal price: $471.08 – Sale price: $161.99 – 66% savings

Display : 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p IPS LCD with 2.5D curved glass

: 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p IPS LCD with 2.5D curved glass Processor : MediaTek Helio P10 octa-core, clocked at 2.0GHz

: MediaTek Helio P10 octa-core, clocked at 2.0GHz RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 32GB

: 32GB Battery : 3000mAh

: 3000mAh Camera : 13MP main camera, 8MP front-facing

: 13MP main camera, 8MP front-facing Operating System : Android 6.0

: Android 6.0 Purchase link

Xiaomi Redmi Note 2 – Normal price: $290.34 – Sale price: $140.99 – 51% savings

Display : 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p IPS LCD

: 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p IPS LCD Processor : MediaTek Helio X10 octa-core, clocked at 2.0GHz

: MediaTek Helio X10 octa-core, clocked at 2.0GHz RAM : 2GB

: 2GB Storage : 16GB

: 16GB Battery : 3060mAh

: 3060mAh Camera : 13MP main camera, 5MP front-facing

: 13MP main camera, 5MP front-facing Operating System : Android with MIUI 6.0

: Android with MIUI 6.0 Purchase link

These are just a few of the deals that Geekbuying currently has going on. There’s a huge list of phones on sale but they’ve also got some flash sales going on. We saw top-end smartphones for up to half off but you have to move fast because there are normally only between 1 – 3 phones on sale for each flash sale.

Geekbuying is also playing a little game. Or rather, allowing you to play a little game. You can head here and slice the watermelon for a coupon code for any number of great phones.

