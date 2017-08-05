Check out Geekbuying’s Summer Smartphone Clearance (Promoted Deals)

Smartphones are getting more expensive every year so when we run across deals, we like to pass them along. Right now, Geekbuying is having a massive clearance on phones with up to 70% in savings on some of the best phones out there. Even better is the fact that these are cheaper phones anyway so when you plop a discount on top of their already low asking price, you’re getting basically getting them for free. Here are some of our favorite deals.
Doogee F7 – Normal price: $257.62 – Sale price: $146.99 – 43% savings
- Display: 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p
- Processor: MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core, clocked at 2.5GHz
- RAM: 3GB
- Storage: 32GB, expandable
- Battery: 3400mAH
- Camera: 13MP main camera, 5MP front-facing
- Operating System: Android 6.0
- Purchase link
OUKITEL K7000 – Normal price: $140.88 – Sale price: $81.99 – 42% savings
- Display: 5-inch 1280 x 720p
- Processor: MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core clocked at 1.3GHz
- RAM: 2GB
- Storage: 16GB, expandable
- Battery: 2000mAh
- Camera: 5MP main camera, 2MP front-facing
- Operating System: Android 6.0
- Purchase link
Ulephone Vienna – Normal price: $345.57 – Sale price: $115.99 – 66% savings
- Display: 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p, 2.5D glass
- Processor: MediaTek MTK6753 octa-core, clocked at 1.3GHz
- RAM: 3GB
- Storage: 32GB, expandable
- Battery: 3250mAh
- Camera: 13MP main camera, 5.0MP front-facing
- Operating System: Android 6.0
- Purchase link
Meizu M3E – Normal price: $248.30 – Sale price: $146.99 – 41% savings
- Display: 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p
- Processor: MediaTek Helio P10 octa-core, clocked at 1.8GHz
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 32GB, expandable
- Battery: 3100mAh
- Camera: 13MP main camera; 5MP front-facing
- Operating System: Flyme powered by YunOS
- Purchase link
Blackview R7 – Normal price: $471.08 – Sale price: $161.99 – 66% savings
- Display: 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p IPS LCD with 2.5D curved glass
- Processor: MediaTek Helio P10 octa-core, clocked at 2.0GHz
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 32GB
- Battery: 3000mAh
- Camera: 13MP main camera, 8MP front-facing
- Operating System: Android 6.0
- Purchase link
Xiaomi Redmi Note 2 – Normal price: $290.34 – Sale price: $140.99 – 51% savings
- Display: 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p IPS LCD
- Processor: MediaTek Helio X10 octa-core, clocked at 2.0GHz
- RAM: 2GB
- Storage: 16GB
- Battery: 3060mAh
- Camera: 13MP main camera, 5MP front-facing
- Operating System: Android with MIUI 6.0
- Purchase link
These are just a few of the deals that Geekbuying currently has going on. There’s a huge list of phones on sale but they’ve also got some flash sales going on. We saw top-end smartphones for up to half off but you have to move fast because there are normally only between 1 – 3 phones on sale for each flash sale.
Geekbuying is also playing a little game. Or rather, allowing you to play a little game. You can head here and slice the watermelon for a coupon code for any number of great phones.
