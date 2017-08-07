Ockel Sirius B: Windows 10 computer in your pocket for $189 (Deal of the Day)

By
AndroidGuys
-

As much as we love Android and its continually expanding capabilities, sometimes we need a different platform to serve our needs. If you’re a student or work in an enterprise environment, chances are you might rely on Windows 10 or Office for your needs.

Our Deal of the Day is a miniature computer that fits inside of your pocket. Powered by Windows 10, it features an HDMI output, two USB ports, a microSD card slot, and audio in/out. Not only that, it also has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. In other words, this $189 computer is all the brains you need to power a portable office.

About

As the world gets more advanced, technology is getting smaller, not bigger. Case in point: the Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 Mini-Computer. This pocket-sized PC is powered by an Intel processor and 2GB of RAM, and boasts high-speed built-in WiFi and Bluetooth. Plus, with a wide range of inputs and outputs, you can link with just about any device you want.

Features

  • Compute powerfully on the move w/ Intel-powered Windows 10
  • Use this pocket-size PC wherever you want by simply plugging into an HDMI display & connecting to a power outlet
  • Quickly browse files & open applications with the built-in 32GB flash storage
  • Connect to almost any device you want w/ two USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI port, Micro SD card slot, & AUX in/AUX out
  • Browse fast & connect wirelessly w/ ease thanks to built-in WiFi & Bluetooth

Where to Buy

You can purchase the Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 Mini-Computer for as low as $189.99 (32GB) Additionally, there is a Black Cherry variant with 4GB RAM for $299.00; a 64GB option runs $349.99.

