The Honor 6X and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X are on sale and we have coupon codes! (Promoted Deals)

If you’re looking for a brand new phone, you’re in luck. The Honor 6X and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X are two of the hottest budget phones on the planet right now and currently TomTop has both of the devices on sale. Not only are they on sale, but the discounts go even further! We have coupon codes for both the devices to add to the savings. First, let’s take a look at the devices

Honor 6X

Display: 5.5-inch. 1920 x 1080p

5.5-inch. 1920 x 1080p Processor : Hisilicon Kirin 655, octa-core (4 x 2.1GHZ + 4 x 1.7GHz)

: Hisilicon Kirin 655, octa-core (4 x 2.1GHZ + 4 x 1.7GHz) RAM : 3GB

: 3GB Storage : 32GB, expandable via microSD

: 32GB, expandable via microSD Battery : 3340, embedded

: 3340, embedded Camera : 12MP + 2 MP dual rear camera, 8MP front-facing

: 12MP + 2 MP dual rear camera, 8MP front-facing Operating system: Android 7.0 + EMUI

Huawei, who makes the Honor 6X, will be familiar to many Android fans as it also made the Nexus 6P. What some may not realize is that Huawei also makes some of the best budget devices on earth with the Honor lineup. Focussing on large battery, nice build quality, and good specs, the Honor lineup packs a large punch for the price.

In our review of the Honor 6X, JD Snyder that the display is just as vibrant as the display on a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. That’s incredibly high praise as Samsung is widely regarded as the best display manufacturer around. JD goes onto say that the CPU and RAM are perfect for everyday usage included playing some large games and the battery life is amazing.

If you’re interested in picking up the Honor 6X, head on over to TomTop and add it to your cart then use coupon code LSRHN6X before August 31, 2017, to drop the price down to $172.99.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X

Xiaomi isn’t the biggest name in the US but they are the undisputed king of Asia at the moment. The company is able to find the right mix of specs, build quality, and price to meet pretty much any fan’s desire. Here’s a quick look at the Redmi Note 4X

Display : 5.5-inch, 1920 x 1080p

: 5.5-inch, 1920 x 1080p Processor : MediaTek Helio X20 Deca Core 2.1GHz

: MediaTek Helio X20 Deca Core 2.1GHz RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 64GB, expandable via microSD

: 64GB, expandable via microSD Battery : 4100mAh

: 4100mAh Camera : 13MP main camera, 5MP front-facing

: 13MP main camera, 5MP front-facing Operating system: Android + MUIU 8

If you’re looking for amazing specs for an amazing price, the Redmi Note 4X is hard to beat. Not often do you find 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage in non-flagship phones let alone a phone under $200, but Xiaomi somehow squeezed it in there. Between that 4GB of RAM the Helio X20 processor, you’ll have no problem flying through any task.

Battery life will also be a strong point. Xiaomi is known for putting absolutely massive batteries in its devices and it did not disappoint with the Redmi Note 4X. The 4100mAh battery is bigger than the batteries in the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus, Google Pixel XL, LG G6, and OnePlus 5!

If you’re interested in picking up the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X, head over to TomTop and add it to your cart then use coupon code LSRMRN4X before August 31, 2017, to drop the price all the way down to $149.99.