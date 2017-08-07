Want to save $200 on a Google Pixel and get a free Daydream View VR headset? Here’s how

The “Pixel, phone by Google” has undeniably been one of the best phones of the last 12 months. The unbelievably smooth user experience is backed up by super fast software updates, the best camera on the market, and amazing battery life. With rumors surfacing about the next generation of Pixel devices, it’s getting harder and harder to recommend picking up a Pixel or Pixel XL for full price.

Apparently, Google is listening because the Pixel and Pixel XL just went on sale and you can get a free Daydream VR headset too.

Here’s the deal. The Pixel is getting a discount of $125 while the Pixel XL is getting a discount of $200. In addition to that, when you add a Pixel device and a Daydream View VR headset to your cart, you get an additional $79 discount to cover the price of the headset too. All told, you can save up to $279.

If you’re looking to pick up a couple of phones, Google is extending the offer. Each phone will get the discount, although I have run into some weirdness when it comes to adding certain models into my card. No matter what I tried, I could not add a Very Silver 32GB Pixel into a cart with a Quite Black 32GB Pixel XL. Other combinations worked, but not that one.

If you need a phone today, the LG G6 and the Pixel (or XL) with this discount are about the best you can find for the money. Both have Snapdragon 821 processors, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of base storage, great battery life and top-tier cameras.

Are you planning to move on this deal? Let us know down in the comments why or why not.