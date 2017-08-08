Banggood kicks off their 11th anniversary with a ton of savings on tech

Banggood, one of the biggest technology marketplaces on the internet, is officially kicking off an event to celebrate its 11th anniversary. While the anniversary doesn’t hit until September 8, Banggood is hosting a month of deals, they’re calling this the “preheating stage” where customers can win discounts while playing funny games. During the September 8 through 10 formal anniversary celebration, items will be discounted even further.

Right now, you can go over to Banggood and grab up to 5 coupons for free. At the time of writing (and for the next six hour) an 11% coupon is being offered for everything besides smartphones, tablets and items with a “promo” tag. Each round you can grab one coupon and up to five coupons total across all rounds.

Just under the widget to collect sweet coupons is a game. Your objective is to get the spaceman to the end of the path but doing certain actions. For each action you do, you get a new coupon. Yesterday’s action was simply signing up for a Banggood account. This netted you an $11 off $100 or more coupon. Future actions include visiting the Fashion Trending page, playing “Banggood Jump one time”, downloading the Banggood app, and more. This game has a new action each day and wraps up on September 7.

Banggood is also running “Snap Up” sales which are just a flash sale. These sales can have anything from smartwatches, to fans to thong underwear (yes, seriously). Banggood really does have everything. You can also get exclusive deals by downloading the mobile app.

If you’re looking for a good deal, head on over to Banggood now. They’re handing out coupons like candy but there are also a ton of phones, tablets, and more that are just on sale without a coupon that could still save you a ton.