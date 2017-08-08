Bluboo delivers its Official Review of the Bluboo S8 (Sponsored)

Editor’s note: This is a paid sponsorship and does not necessarily reflect the views of AndroidGuys.com. This article is an “Official Review” of the Bluboo S1 by Bluboo. We have reached out to Bluboo for a review unit so we can bring you our own findings.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 (international version tagged at $629.99 on Amazon) a bit too much for your wallet? Cast your eyes on the BLUBOO S8 which its global reserve is in full swing. Is it a really good phone? well-designed? check. Powerful? Check. Flexible? Check. Durable? Check.

Key Specs

Display: SHARP 5.7” HD+

Design: 18:9 aspect ratio screen

Processor: MTK6750T octa-core processor

Camera: Dual Sony rear cameras: 16.0MP+3.0MP

RAM: 3GB of RAM

Storage: 32GB of ROM expandable up to 256GB

Body: Zn-Ti alloy frame

Battery: 3450 lithium-ion polymer battery & fast charge Type C 2.0

Dimensions: 149.5*70.6*8.4mm

Weight: 193g

DISPLAY

BLUBOO S8 sports 5.7-inch display with a 1440 x 720 resolution and jumps into the trend of 18:9 aspect ratio screen design. the use of 2.5 D curved glass offers a more vibrant and saturated colors. Flipping the phone around reveals a dual camera module and a fingerprint scanner that has been placed in the center, right below the secondary lens. Also, there’s an anti-fingerprint coating layer on the surface that aids in preventing and cleaning fingerprint marks and 10 point touch is supported for more accurate and sensitive use.

Design

With use the advanced Nano molding craftsmanship, BLUBOO S8 makes the Nano-plastics fit the metal frame precisely so as to get a graceful streamlined edge. Also, the Zn-Ti alloy frame and back cover which is processed with IML electroplating technology provides higher hardness and scratch resistance. In addition, the most impressive one is the CD texture effect adopted by BLUBOO S8 which brings exquisite and multi-color visual effects.

HARDWARE and PERFORMANCE

When you look at the internal components of the phone, BLUBOO S8 equipped with a mid-range hardware. Of course, it makes some sacrifices to make to bring that price down: The chip that hums inside is an octa-core MediaTek MT6750T clocked at 1.5 GHz and coupled with 3GB of RAM. The phone comes with 32GB of storage and can hold a microSD card of up to 256 GB which are able to do multitasking with ease.The AnTuTu Benchmark of this phone is 41195, which is good considering the price.

SOFTWARE AND UI

The Bluboo S8 has the company’s own 360 OS software based on the Android 7 Nougat. It includes a security center, which is deeply integrated with the system and provides real-time intelligent file protection. There is no need for you to worry about the internet safety. it is quite simple and convenient to use this phone since the handset provides smooth and fast performance. The UI is customized by BLUBOO in order to make a concise and comfortable impression as always.

CAMERA

The smartphone equipped with Sony dual cameras at the back. it has a 16 MP main snapper with a 3 MP assistant. This means that the secondary sensor is used to collect object and distance data and is mainly used during “blur” modes, such as Portrait. The main sensor uses phase detection autofocus tech and has an aperture of F2.0. On the front, we have an 8 MP selfie snapper for detailed mugshots. Also, the dual rear flash guarantees the clear photo at night.

Bluboo S8 Camera Samples 1 of 2

OTHER GOOD FEATURES

It is worth noting that BLUBOO S8 adopts TYPE-C port which supports the double sided insertion of USB interface, officially solved the world problem of improper insertion. This change enjoys easy and fast operation. Also, there is two card slots which support Nano SIM+Nano SIM/SD Card.

Verdict

It might have become common for Chinese phones to have great build

quality, and the BLUBOO S8 with finely machined and well-crafted body is no exception.