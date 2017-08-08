The countdown to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is on! The August 23 unpacked will show us the newest purchasable Note since the Galaxy Note 5! Crazy to think it’s been that long since we’ve had a new Note, isn’t it? How they just skipped over the Note 6 and 7 like that….

Anyway, the Galaxy Note 8 should be an amazing phone. We’re seeing leaks that expose the entire spec sheet. We expect to see a 2960 x 1440p Super AMOLED display with that incredibly thin bezel from the dual curved display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 found in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will make a return we well as 64GB of base storage that can be expanded through a microSD card. Where the Note and Galaxy S lines differ is in the RAM department, the Note should have 6GB while the Galaxy S line only has 4GB.

Another massive difference will be in the camera department. While the Galaxy S lineup has a fantastic camera, the Galaxy Note lineup is kicking it up a notch with a second camera. The second 12MP sensor will be a wide-angle lens so the Galaxy Note 8 will have a setup much like the LG G6. The Note 8 will also have a 3300mAh battery, Adaptive Fast Charging, Fast Wireless Charging, a USB type-C port, and the S-Pen.

Today, we’re getting our first look at the wallpapers that come on the Galaxy Note 8. They are, in my opinion, gorgeous and I might have to throw one on my Galaxy S8 Plus. Check out this Google Photos album for the full resolution wallpapers. Just a reminder that some of these are a square 2560 x 2560 and some are 2960 x 2960 so some cropping will be necessary.

Just a quick note, the original source, SamsungVN.com has since deleted the post these wallpapers are sourced from. We feel it’s a bit odd that the wallpapers aren’t the 2960 x 1440 resolution of the Galaxy Note 8’s display but leave it open to the possibility that Samsung is doing something a little different. We’re going to keep our eyes open and bring you updates if these do indeed turn out to be faked.