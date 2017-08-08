MondoHub Master USB Hub: 28 ports to charge all of the things, only $54.99

Quick, how many devices are there in your house which require a USB outlet for charging? While you’re busy counting them up, check out today’s Deal of the Day.

For just $54.99 you can purchase the MondoHub Master USB Hub and add more than two dozen USB plugs to your home or office. Yes, you read that right. With 28 ports in total, you’ll have all the places you need for charging phones, tablets, headphones, wearables, and more.

Indeed, there are 24 USB 2.0 ports and another 4 USB 3.0 spots so there’s no standing in line, waiting for devices to get their respective turn at the charging outlet. Heck, throw it on the desk and connect to your computer and you’ve places for the printer, scanner, cameras, and other peripherals.

Features

Add 24 USB 2.0 & 4 USB 3.0 ports to your computer

Organize cable clutter better w/ hub-to-PC side panel ports

Switch any port on or off depending on which you’re using at a given time

Protect your devices w/ automatic overcurrent protection

Recharge devices or instigate rapid data transfer in the SuperSpeed USB 3.0 ports

Where to Buy

Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store now and you can purchase the MondoHub for only $54.99. Normally priced $79.99, we’re taking 31% off just because we like you!

