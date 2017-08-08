Reddit users were asked what their favorite apps are. Here are some of the best

With so many new apps popping up in the Play Store every day, it’s hard to keep on top of whats out there. So, when Reddit user Fallout541 posed the question “What is your favorite app” to the AskReddit community, our ears perked up. We cover a lot of apps here at AndroidGuys with our App Reviews, but we also love hearing about what you guys are using.

Here are some of the best apps that Reddit loves.

Flush – Crowdsourced Toilets

Flush is your best friend if you have a condition like Irritable Bowel Syndrom (IBS) or you just need to go! When you open up the app, it’ll display all of the closest public restrooms. When you find the one you want, just give it a tap and you can have directions from Google Maps take you right there. Pretty ingenious. And, with over 200,000 toilets in the database, there’s bound to be one close to you.

OverDrive

If you love books, you’ll love OverDrive. With the app, you can borrow eBooks, AudioBooks, and Streaming Video from more than 30,000 libraries worldwide.

Waze

Google’s other maps, Waze has always been a fan favorite. The app gives you driving directions but makes it social. The power of Waze comes from reports from other drivers around you for things like crashes, road obstructions, police officers, and more.

Reddit is Fun

Even though I’m a Sync for Reddit loyalist, I have to admit, Reddit is Fun is a fantastic app. In fact, I would prefer to use Reddit is Fun over the desktop version of Reddit any day. RiF keeps the familiar Blue and White color scheme of Reddit while giving you large previews and making voting and commenting easy as pie.

Torque Pro

This is a great app if you want to know what’s going on with your car beyond just pressing the gas and going. Torque Pro connects through a Bluetooth Adapter you can plug into your car’s diagnostic port and gives you info on ODB fault codes, your car’s performance, and sensor data.

Spaceteam

Spaceteam is an amazing game that you’ll love if you enjoyed the technobabble in Star Trek! You and your friends must control different parts of your ship and shout different phrases to your cohorts to keep it from blowing up. It’s cross platform and according to multiple Reddit users, a ton of fun.

Tinder

Direct quote from user Penolope_12: “Tinder, because I like having my self esteem drop every single fucking day.”

I can’t think of a better description than that.

Sky Map

Sky Map is amazing for checking out constellations and learning about the stars. I’ve personally used this app with my daugther to open her mind to whats out there beyond what we can see with our eyes.

Tunity: Hear any muted TV

Tunity is amazing if you go to bars a lot to watch sports, but still want to hear the game. The app scans whats on the TV and tries to find a stream of the audio to play out of your phone’s speakers.

CamScanner

CamScanner is perfect if you deal with a lot of documents. The app lets you scan, store, sync and collaborate with others. It’s brilliant for emailing paper documents without having to deal with a scanner and desktop or laptop computer.

These are just some of Reddit’s favorite apps. We’d encourage you to take a look at the AskReddit thread where there are over 7,100 replies! What’s your favorite app? Let us know down in the comments section or tweet to us!