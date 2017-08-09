Anker’s Eufy Genie is a cheaper Echo Dot

Anker have gotten into the Internet of Things game with its latest Eufy Genie speaker.

The latest accessory by the company is a small smart speaker with built-in Alexa for only $35.

It’s very much like an Amazon Echo Dot, only slightly bigger and slightly cheaper. Anker claims it’ll offer better audio than the Dot but all the same features. You’ll be able to ask Alexa questions, give it commands to play music and order things, just like the Amazon products.

The product is being announced today, but it doesn’t ship for another week, until August 16th. The Genie will also be able to connect with and control other Eufy-branded smart home products from Anker. The company plans to release some lights and wall plugs in the next few weeks that can be used with the Genie.

Anker also plans on releasing a $40 version of the product that will include Bluetooth support that could allow external speakers to be connected for even better quality.

Could Anker beat Amazon at its own game and become the small speaker of choice for Alexa in the home? Let us know your thoughts below.