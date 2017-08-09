Grab these three great Android Nougat phones for under $200 each! (Promoted Deals)

Are you in the market for a brand new phone? How about a phone to take on your European or Asian vacation? Well, there are plenty of options out there that you can pick up without breaking the bank, but we have three to show you today that are all on sale and come with Android Nougat!

Doogee BL5000 – Normal price: $317.73 – Sale price: $145.97 – Total savings: $167.76

Display: 5.5-inch, 1920 x 1080p IPS LCD

Processor: MediaTek MTK6750T, octa-core clocked at 1.5GHz

RAM: 4GB

Stroage: 64GB, expandable through microSD up to 128GB

Camera: 13MP main camera, 8MP front-facing

Battery: 5050mAh

Operating system: Android 7.0

Supported Bands: 2G GSM(850/900/1800/1900MHz) 3G WCDMA(2100MHz), WCDMA(900MHz) 4G FDD(B3 1800MHz), FDD(B1 2100MHz), FDD(B20 800MHz), FDD(B8 900MHz), FDD(B7 2600MHz)

Purchase link

Doogee MIX – Regular price: $398.33 – Sale price: $159.97 – Total savings: $238.86

Display: 5.5-inch 1280 x 720 Super AMOLED

Processor: MediaTek Helio P25, octa-core clocked at 2.5GHz

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB, expandable through microSD to 128GB

Camera: 16MP + 8MP dual main camera, 5MP front-facing

Battery: 3380mAh

Operating system: Android 7.0

Supported bands: 2G GSM(850/900/1800/1900MHz) 3G WCDMA(2100MHz), WCDMA(900MHz) 4G FDD(B8 900MHz), FDD(B7 2600MHz), FDD(B3 1800MHz), FDD(B1 2100MHz), FDD(B20 800MHz)

Purchase Link

Doogee Mix – Normal price: $421.58 – Sale price: $179.97 – Total savings: $241.61

Display: 5.5-inch 1280 x 720 Super AMOLED

Processor: MediaTek Helio P25, octa-core clocked at 2.5GHz

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 64GB, expandable through microSD to 128GB

Camera: 16MP + 8MP dual main camera, 5MP front-facing

Battery: 3380mAh

Operating system: Android 7.0

Supported bands: 2G GSM(850/900/1800/1900MHz) 3G WCDMA(2100MHz), WCDMA(900MHz) 4G FDD(B7 2600MHz), FDD(B3 1800MHz), FDD(B1 2100MHz), FDD(B20 800MHz), FDD(B8 900MHz)

Purchase link

As always, we suggest that you check out this article to make sure your brand new phone will work on your carrier in the US and for other localities, please do your research and make sure the phones work supported bands and your carrier’s bands match up.

Are you going to pick up one of these massive deals? Let us know down in the comments!