HTC throws in 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited with purchase of U11 flagship

HTC this week announced a new limited-time promotion which gives its customers three months of Amazon Music Unlimited. It’s a pretty simple and straightforward deal; purchase its latest phone, the U11 from Amazon.com or HTC.com and you’re eligible. The promotion is only available for new US subscribers and runs through the end of September.

Available in Black, Silver, Blue, and Red, the HTC U11 can be paired with pretty much all major carriers. Pricing for the 64GB model is listed at $649 while the 128GB version is slightly higher at $729. Both storage capacities are offered as unlocked phones, too.

What is Amazon Music Unlimited?

Not to be confused with Amazon Prime Music, Amazon Music Unlimited is an on-demand music streaming service with access to tens of millions of songs through an app and website.

Priced $9.99 per month ($7.99 for Amazon Prime users), Amazon Music Unlimited also offers thousands of Playlists hand-curated by Amazon’s music experts as well as personalized Stations. The music is ad-free and available on a wide array of devices.