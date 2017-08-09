MetroPCS rolls out two-line unlimited plan for only $75 per month

T-Mobile‘s prepaid brand MetroPCS has just introduced a new two-line plan for customers looking for unlimited data. Priced just $75 per month it includes unlimited talk, text, and high speed data.

In essence the plan is like taking one line for $50 per month and adding a second line for $25 per month. Moreover, if customers would like additional lines, they can add them for the same $25 monthly rate. There’s a limit of five lines total so it should be sufficient for most families. Additionally, subscribers can add 8GB worth of 4G LTE hotspot data for only $10 more each month.

In addition to the new rate plan, MetroPCS is offering a $100 instant rebate for each line that is switched over from another carrier. Limited to five lines, it’s a great way to cut the price on many devices. In fact, depending on what models you’re looking at, you could end up with free phones.