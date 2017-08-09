Pay as little as you want for this Project Management training bundle

Whether you or your business wants to build better software, assemble a more streamlined organization, or simply launch new projects off the ground, it takes a deep understanding of project management. Ideas are one thing; execution is another.

Our Deal of the Day is a “Pay What You Want” bundle of training aimed at educating in the space of management, organization, goal setting, and production. That’s right, you can pay anything you want for the bundle, just so long as you beat the average price. Right now it’s around $10.50, but that figure changes as more people buy. However, if you only want to cough up a dollar, you can still get one of the training modules.

Features

Certificate In Six Sigma and Lean Process : Eliminate Waste & Maximize Production Value by Mastering Lean Six Sigma

: Eliminate Waste & Maximize Production Value by Mastering Lean Six Sigma Certificate In Performance Management : Learn Core Performance Management Techniques That Can Effectively Build a Successful Team

: Learn Core Performance Management Techniques That Can Effectively Build a Successful Team Certificate In Organizational Skills : Discover Simple Tricks to Make Good Organization a Habit

: Discover Simple Tricks to Make Good Organization a Habit Certificate In Goal Setting and Getting Things Done : Become More Productive & Push Your Career to New Heights

: Become More Productive & Push Your Career to New Heights Certificate In Project Management: Discover the Fundamentals of Project Management

Where to Buy

The Project Management Bundle can be yours for whatever amount you are willing to pay. Worth upwards of $2,500, you can purchase it for, say, $20. All you have to do to get the entire kit is beat the average price. Should you stay under the average, you’ll still take home Certificate In Project Management, which is worth $500 on its own. As of the time we published this post the average cost was only $10.55 for the six part bundle!

Pay what you want —& if that’s less than the average price—you’ll still take home something great.

Beat the average price & you’ll take home the entire bundle.

Beat the Leader’s price & get entered into our epic giveaway—plus get featured on the Leaderboard!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!