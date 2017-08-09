T-Mobile ONE Unlimited 55+ plan discounts unlimited talk, text, and high speed data for customers 55 years or older

While most major wireless carriers offer dedicated plans for senior citizens, the options are usually limited in scope or come with caveats. Some plans don’t include much data, if at all, and others restrict the handset selection. T-Mobile‘s newest rate plan, the ONE Unlimited 55+, aims to disrupt that space.

Right now, there are more than 93 million Americans in the U.S. over age 55, and the vast majority (74 percent) of them have a smartphone. And that number keeps growing. In addition, Boomers spend an average of 149 minutes a day on their smartphones — about as much as smartphone-obsessed Millennials at 171 minutes per day. In fact, the majority of those 55+ say a smartphone is the #1 way they connect with family and friends.

Rather than going after those in their sixties, the T-Mobile option is geared for those who are age 55 and above. In short, it’s a two-line plan for $60 per month, with unlimited talk, text, and high speed data. It does require automatic payment, though, but it includes taxes and fees.

The cheaper two-line plan does come with the same benefits and features of the other ONE rate plans, including zero contracts, T-Mobile Tuesdays, and free hotspot tethering.

The new plan takes effect today at T-Mobile retail stores around the country.