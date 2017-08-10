LG V30 shaping up to have the best camera on a smartphone so far?

Bigger isn’t always better when it comes to what makes a good camera. A lot more factors come into play but it seems that the LG V30 could nail one of the most important.

LG tonight teased the V30 saying that it will have “the world’s largest aperture and clearest lens ever to be featured in a smartphone”. While that’s a big claim, the V30 does at least on paper have the specs to back up LG’s statement.

The LG V30 will be the first smartphone to have a f/1.6 aperture and will also feature a glass crystal clean lens, which LG claim together will help capture more light and offer better color reproduction.

LG V30’s camera feature set also includes a dual camera setup with laser detection autofocus, optical image stabilization, and electronic image stabilization. LG also state that the V30 will reduce distortion over the V20 by over 30% and is also a third smaller than its predecessor’s counterpart.

The camera on the V30 is certainly shaping up to be a solid performer and one of the best we’ve seen in smartphones at least in terms of hardware. It’ll be interesting to see what computational mechanics LG pair with this impressive hardware to see if it can top something like the Pixel XL or iPhone 7.

The LG V30 will make its official appearance on August 31st.