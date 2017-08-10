Sharkk Twins Bluetooth Speaker Set: Two speakers with 360º surround sound, just $37.99

What’s better than having a Bluetooth speaker in the office to listen to music or audiobooks? Two speakers pumping out stereo sound, that’s what. Our Deal of the Day is just that, a set of wireless speakers that deliver 360 degree audio.

Priced only $37.99, you can have the Sharkk Twins, a pair of speakers that pack up nicely and take up about as much space as a smartphone. Normally priced $59.99, we’re knocking them down to the tune of 36% off.

Features

Produces high-quality audio within a compact, stylish, extremely portable design

Emits 5 watts of sound from each power for a 10 watt surround sound experience when using both

Connect to one another & to Bluetooth devices automatically when turned on

Usable as a pair or individually

Uses Bluetooth 4.2 tech, which is 9x more efficient than older Bluetooth version & features a range up to 30 feet

Where to Buy

Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and purchase the Sharkk Twins for only $37.99. Hurry, though, you don’t want to miss the 36% discount.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!