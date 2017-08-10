The Essential Phone is now in full production

After multiple delays the Essential Phone has experienced, it could finally just be round the corner and feels like a launch is imminent.

Andy Ruben was vocal in explaining to those who pre-ordered the device that the initial shipping window was missed due to getting the smartphone certified.

The founder has taken to Twitter again to provide yet another update indicating that the Essential Phone is now in full mass production lending suggestion that a launch is almost here.

We are in full mass production, ramping up to deliver your Essential Phone. Find out where you can get yours next week! #thisisessential pic.twitter.com/CYrhTMSt1g — Andy Rubin (@Arubin) 9 August 2017

He also posted images of the production process showing that it is in full swing.

While interesting, it doesn’t lend any further indication as to when we can expect the Essential Phone to actually ship. No doubt we’ll see more updates as the impending shipping date approaches, whenever that may be.