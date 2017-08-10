These are the best small screen phones you can buy right now

If you don’t have massive hands, you may find the push towards bigger displays disconcerting. We used to consider phablets anything above 5.5-inches but this year, every major flagship has had a screen at that size or bigger! Heck, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus has a screen over 6-inches! And sure, smaller bezels help keep phones smaller even when there are bigger displays, but only an incredibly small segment of the population can use these things one-handed.

If you miss the days where you could pull your phone out of your pocket, hold it comfortably, swipe down the notification bar from the top of the display with your thumb to see whats up without juggling your phone, then put your phone back in your pocket you might be interested in some of these phones. We’ve collected a list of the best sub-5.5-inch display phones on the market today. While we don’t see many advertisements on TV, the radio, or internet about these devices, there are still plenty of great devices out there waiting for you.

This list is not a ranking, it’s just a collection of the best options out there. Make sure you tell us your thoughts down in the comments.