Samsung may be gearing up to launch Bixby globally

The voice assistant that was important enough to have its own dedicated button on the Galaxy S8 was incurred significant delay but that could about to be change.

Bixby has undergone limited testing in the US through an opt-in Beta program but could now be gearing up for a launch worldwide.

In the latest update to the official Samsung Contacts app, the section detailing what has been added in the latest update has a statement that reads “Bixby English global launching”.

This could indicate that Bixby is finally considered ready to launch a English langugage based version in more countries than just the U.S. Obviousy Samsung has made very little vocal indication as to the progress of Bixby or when it may possibly launch so this hint may be just that.

With the Galaxy Note 8 steadily approaching, it would mark an appropritate milestone to ensure that Bixby is ready to accompany the device, especially since the Note 8 is also said to feature a dedicated button.

We’ll keep an eye on this one as we approach the Note 8 launch, but expect to see Bixby launching very soon to the wider population.