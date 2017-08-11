Two years of ESET Mobile Security for Android, just $11.99

Need to secure your smartphone against the various mobile threats that seem to pop up from time to time? If you own a Nexus device you’re likely keeping up with the monthly updates.

For the majority of folks who purchase a handset via a carrier, it’s not always a given that you’ll receive timely software updates. And, for those of you who hold on to your smartphones for long periods, the problem worsens with time. Suffice it to say, you might want to look into some backup against span and viruses.

ESET, a software developer we’ve reviewed here, is currently offering a big discount on its Premium accounts of Mobile Security for Android. Priced only $11.99 it’s a savings of some 59 percent off the normal $30 cost.

What we enjoy about the software is that it’s not just here to safeguard you against malicious stuff. We’re not alarmists and Chicken Little types; the app is beneficial for every day use, too.

Should you lose your phone or learn that it’s been stolen, ESET can help track it down, remotely wipe the contents, or leave a message for the person who finds the phone. If you’re the kind of person who gets a lot of unwanted calls or messages, use ESET to help filter things out and keep your log clean.

Features

Catch threats as they emerge across all apps, files. folders & memory cards

Secure your personal data while you shop online

Filter out unwanted SMS or phone calls w/ personalized settings

Locate, track & lock a lost or missing device, send a message to the finder, or erase the contents remotely

Analyze all new apps & download securely

Resolve problems quickly w/ 24/7 support

Don’t just take our word for it. With more than 375,000 ratings in Google Play, the app holds a steady 4.5 stars. What are you waiting for? Grab a two year account for less than a movie ticket and sleep easier tonight.