AndroidGuys Deals: 5 sales you might have missed this week (08/12)

When it comes to finding the best deals, it usually means scouring different websites only to find out that you missed out the goods. However, we recognize how much of a pain that can be so, AndroidGuys is presenting 5 of the best deals that you may have missed this week.

Take this Pocket PC wherever you go!

As much as we love Android and its continually expanding capabilities, sometimes we need a different platform to serve our needs. If you’re a student or work in an enterprise environment, chances are you might rely on Windows 10 or Office for your needs.

Powered by Windows 10, it features an HDMI output, two USB ports, a microSD card slot, and audio in/out. Not only that, it also has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. In other words, this $189 computer is all the brains you need to power a portable office.

If you’re interested in picking up the Ockel Sirius B for yourself, hit the button below and save almost 25% on this Pocket PC!

Use the MondoHub to charge all of things

Quick, how many devices are there in your house which require a USB outlet for charging? While you’re busy counting them up, check out today’s Deal of the Day.

For just $54.99, you can purchase the MondoHub Master USB Hub and add more than two dozen USB plugs to your home or office. Yes, you read that right. With 28 ports in total, you’ll have all the places you need for charging phones, tablets, headphones, wearables, and more.

Indeed, there are 24 USB 2.0 ports and another 4 USB 3.0 spots so there’s no standing in line, waiting for devices to get their respective turn at the charging outlet. Heck, throw it on the desk and connect to your computer and you’ve got places for the printer, scanner, cameras, and other peripherals.

Learn how to excel in Project Management!

Whether you or your business wants to build better software, assemble a more streamlined organization, or simply launch new projects off the ground, it takes a deep understanding of project management. Ideas are one thing; execution is another.

In order to master project management, you’ll want to check out the Project Management Bundle, which contains five different courses. These courses take you over the basics, such as how to make organization a habit, while expanding your mind even futher to become a true master.

The best part about this deal is that you can hit the button below and pay whatever you want for this bundle. If you want to get all five courses, you’ll have to pay just $10.55, but if you want to pick and choose the courses, the price is completely up to you!

Pump up the volume with the Sharkk Twins

Bluetooth speakers are rather important in today’s world, as we’re seeing more and more devices released without 3.5mm headphone jacks. Plus, using Bluetooth is just more convenient, especially if you like throwing parties and don’t want to fiddle around with a auxiliary cable.

That brings us to the Sharkk Bluetooth Speakers, which are nice and compact, but also come in a bundle of two. By having two speakers, you will be able to create an awesome surround sound feeling in your home, even if you’re just watching some YouTube videos.

If you’re intestered in these Sharkk speakers, hit the button below and snag this deal for just $38. That’s down more than 35% from the retail price, and is a something to definitely check out if you’re in the market for some good, budget, speakers.

Make sure your device stays protected with ESET

Need to secure your smartphone against the various mobile threats that seem to pop up from time to time? If you own a Nexus device you’re likely keeping up with the monthly updates.

For the majority of folks who purchase a handset via a carrier, it’s not always a given that you’ll receive timely software updates. And, for those of you who hold on to your smartphones for long periods, the problem worsens with time. Suffice it to say, you might want to look into some backup against spam and viruses.

ESET, a software developer we’ve reviewed here, is currently offering a big discount on its Premium accounts of Mobile Security for Android. Priced at only $11.99 it’s a savings of some 59% off the normal $30 cost.

