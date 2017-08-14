Here’s a question for you: what do you do with all of your downloaded music, pictures, documents, and other media? Chances are good you are backing some of that up either automatically or manually. And, if you’re like a lot of Android users, you’re probably tapping into Google Drive for help.

What happens, though, when you get close to filling up your allotted storage space? Before you break out that credit card and purchase more storage through your cloud hosting, consider today’s deal. How about a lifetime account with 2TB (terabyte) of storage for the price of a date at the movies?

Our Deal of the Day is lifetime account of 2TB worth of cloud storage. Offered as Cold Storage, you’ll have an extremely affordable place to safely store massive amounts of data that rarely gets revisited. You won’t be using it for time-sensitive files, it’s the long term stuff you want to put away for months on end. But, should you need to pull something down, it’s available in about 3-5 hours. How much is all of this, you ask? A mere $49.99.

Features

Store 2TB of data for life, w/ no additional costs

Quickly & easily select the files you want to store w/ Smart Selection

Retrieve stored files in approximately 3-5 hours

Enjoy great features: backup scheduling, bandwidth throttling, icon overlay, file retention & more

Preview thumbnails of images

Get reliability w/ data stored over multiple facilities & devices

Where to Buy

You pick up the lifetime account of Zoolz storage for only $49.99 through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Again, that’s lifetime access to 2TB of cloud storage for your long-term stuff you file away for extra backup. Hurry, though, this discounted price won’t last long!