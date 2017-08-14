Back to School: Boost Mobile lets you add a line with Unlimited Gigs for $25/month

Alternative carrier, Boost Mobile just announced a promotion meant to ease the financial stress the upcoming back to school period will inflict of family budgets.

Starting Tuesday, August 22, the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) invites families to add a line of unlimited LTE data (powered by Sprint’s network) to the $50 Unlimited Gigs plans for only $25/month for up to five lines in total as follows:

1 line: $50

2 lines: $75

3 lines: $100

4 lines: $125

5 lines: $150

The Unlimited Gigs plan includes unlimited talk, text and optimized streaming videos, gaming and music. It also features 8GB of mobile hot spot and unlimited 4G LTE data for most of everything else (video streaming to up to 480+ resolution, music up to 500kbps).

Families who don’t want to go unlimited have other options at their disposal. Boost Mobile offers 3GB of 4G LTE high-speed data and unlimited talk, text, and data for $35. Customers can also add 1GB of 4G LTE data for $5/month or 2GB of 4G LTE data for $10 a month. Multi-lines are also available:

1 line: $35

2 lines: $75

3 lines: $100

4 lines: $125

5 lines: $150

Remember this promotion starts on August 22, so it will be available next week. However, Boost Mobile doesn’t provide us with an expiration date, so hurry up if you want to take advantage of the deal.