Maze is prepping its own 18:9 aspect ratio phone called Comet

A new comer to the industry, Maze made a positive first impression with its bezeless smartphone, the Alpha which borrowed a lot of design cues from the Xiaomi Mi MIX.

Now the company is working on a new smartphone which like the Alpha, takes its inspiration from popular products – but this time it’s the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 who provide the influence. That’s right, the phone will come with an 18:9 aspect ratio, so it’s going to be taller and narrower than most phones available on the market today. Most importantly, it will probably come with an affordable price tag (the Maze Alpha is currently available for $189.99 and up).

LG already announced a lineup of 18:9 phones for the budget-conscious consumer, christened the Q6, but we dare assume Maze’s new phone will be even more affordable.

Anyway, the product will be sold as the Maze Comet and will arrive with a 5.7-inch display with unknown resolution. The smartphone will include an octa-core processor, a Sony IMX258 13-megapixel sensor and a pretty hefty 4,000 mAh battery.

Expect the Comet to be made from a premium leather/metal combination. The phone – which should land on the market by the end of September – will be available in Deep Blue for a yet to be disclosed price tag.

We’ll keep you posted on the developments.