T-Mobile’s affordable REVVL smartphone costs only $125

We previously heard rumors that T-Mobile was gearing up to introduce a its own affordable smartphone with decent specs. Well, the carrier recently announced the phone – baptized REVVL – which is now available for purchase at participating stores and online.

The device arrives with a 5.5-inch HD display (so just 1280 x 720 resolution) and a quad-core MediaTek MT6738 processor clocked at 1.5GHz. It includes 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage (expandable to 128GB), as well as a 13-megapixel/5-megapixel camera combo.

The phone relies on a 3,000 mAh battery and features a fingerprint scanner for added data protection. It runs Android Nougat out of the box.

As you can see the phone doesn’t bring much in terms of specs, so it’s probably a good choice for first-time smartphone users. However, previous rumors have indicated T-Mobile might be prepping two additional models to be sold under the same REVVL banner. Hopefully, these yet to be announced products will feature more advanced specs to the table, while also keeping prices low.

Anyway if you’re interested in buying the REVVL, T-Mobile is selling it for $125 outright or for $5 down and $5/month on an equipment installment plan or $0 down and $5/month with JUMP! On Demand.

The new phone is part of the JUMP! On Demand program which means customers can lease a phone for 18 months while upgrading to a new device multiple times a year. Other devices included in the program are the Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime and LG Aristo for $7/month, as well as LG K20 Plus and ZTE ZMax Pro for $8/month.