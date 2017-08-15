Get this trio of great tech products from Tomtop with these coupon codes! (Promoted deals)

If you’re anything like us, you love a good deal. Saving money is important in today’s day and age when everything can be so expensive that saving a dollar here and a dollar there can really add up! Tomtop is here to help us get some really cool tech while not breaking the budget. They’re bringing three deals on three awesome tech products that you’ll love.
2″ LCD 12MP 1080P WiFi Action Sports Camera – Normal price: $19.99 – Sale price: $15.99 – Coupon code: LSRFSP
- 12MP camera for pictures
- 1080p video recording
- Modes: Time lapse, loop recording, timed photo, car mode
- 140-degree wide-angle lens
- 2-inch LCD display
- Anti-shaking function
- Waterproof up to 30m
- Supports WiFi
QS80 Fitness Tracker Wireless Smart Wristband – Normal price: $16.99 – Sale price: $10.85 – Coupon code: LSRBAND
- Tracks steps, calories burned, heart rate
- Displays sleeping data to monitor your restfulness
- 0.42-inch display with rise-to-wake
- 3-5 day battery life, 7-day standby time
- Replaceable wrist strap
- IP67 water resistance rating
MAZE Alpha 4G Smartphone – Normal price: $189.99 – Sale price: $180.49 – Coupon code: TTDEAL5
- Display: 6-inch 1920 x 1080p IPS LCD
- Processor: MediaTek Helio P25 4 x 2.5GHz
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 64GB
- Battery: 4000mAh
- Camera: 13 + 5MP dual camera, 5MP front-facing camera
- Operating system: Android 7.0
- Supported bands:
- 4G FDD-LTE: 800/900/1800/2100/2600 MHz (Band 1/3/7/8/20)
- 3G WCDMA: 900/2100 MHz
- 2G GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
