Get this trio of great tech products from Tomtop with these coupon codes! (Promoted deals)

If you’re anything like us, you love a good deal. Saving money is important in today’s day and age when everything can be so expensive that saving a dollar here and a dollar there can really add up! Tomtop is here to help us get some really cool tech while not breaking the budget. They’re bringing three deals on three awesome tech products that you’ll love.

2″ LCD 12MP 1080P WiFi Action Sports Camera – Normal price: $19.99 – Sale price: $15.99 – Coupon code: LSRFSP

12MP camera for pictures

1080p video recording

Modes: Time lapse, loop recording, timed photo, car mode

140-degree wide-angle lens

2-inch LCD display

Anti-shaking function

Waterproof up to 30m

Supports WiFi

QS80 Fitness Tracker Wireless Smart Wristband – Normal price: $16.99 – Sale price: $10.85 – Coupon code: LSRBAND

Tracks steps, calories burned, heart rate

Displays sleeping data to monitor your restfulness

0.42-inch display with rise-to-wake

3-5 day battery life, 7-day standby time

Replaceable wrist strap

IP67 water resistance rating

MAZE Alpha 4G Smartphone – Normal price: $189.99 – Sale price: $180.49 – Coupon code: TTDEAL5

Display : 6-inch 1920 x 1080p IPS LCD

: 6-inch 1920 x 1080p IPS LCD Processor : MediaTek Helio P25 4 x 2.5GHz

: MediaTek Helio P25 4 x 2.5GHz RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 64GB

: 64GB Battery : 4000mAh

: 4000mAh Camera : 13 + 5MP dual camera, 5MP front-facing camera

: 13 + 5MP dual camera, 5MP front-facing camera Operating system : Android 7.0

: Android 7.0 Supported bands : 4G FDD-LTE: 800/900/1800/2100/2600 MHz (Band 1/3/7/8/20) 3G WCDMA: 900/2100 MHz 2G GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz

:

Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement of the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances, AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff.