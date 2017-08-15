Google Allo is now available in your browser

Google launched the Allo Messenger last year to Android and iOS devices. It was the first app in Android to come with the AI powered Google Assistant and it received a lot of positive reviews from users around the world.

While the app is largely popular and has over 10 million downloads, it still couldn’t attract a massive user base like Whatsapp or Facebook Messenger. The main reason is that Allo lacks the cross platform support that these apps provide, well until now.

Starting from today, you can officially use Allo on your computer from the Chrome browser. As of now, the web version is restricted to Chrome and it can be accessed only by Android users. You can use the web version of Allo by scanning the QR code in this website from your phone. Just open the Allo for web option from the left hamburger menu in the Google Allo app on your phone to scan the QR code.

The best thing about Google Allo for web is that you finally get to access the Google Assistant on your computer. The web version will only work as long as your phone is connected to the internet. You can log out of the web session at any time from the Allo for web menu in the app on your phone.