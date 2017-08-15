Google Contacts app now available for any device running Android 5.0 Lollipop and up

Owners of Nexus, Pixel, Android One or Google Play Edition devices are probably familiar with Google’s Contacts app. The application was so far exclusively available for these devices, but starting this week Google has expanded its availability to include any Android phone or tablet running Android 5.0 Lollipop or above.

If you have a compatible Android phone lying around the house, you can go ahead and download the app from the Play Store and install it on your device. After which, you can opt to use Google’s alternative instead of the phone’s built-in Contacts app.

The latest version of Google’s Contacts (version 2.12.164543808) brings the ability to merge duplicate contacts from the contacts list, as well as provide automatic suggestions for adding information to your existing contacts.

Google Contacts backs all the info in your Google Account to the cloud and also lets you easily add and edit contact information.

Google making the app available for more Android users is good news because the app offers an intuitive and clean way to view and manage your contacts. It comes with Material Design, so it will bestow a purer Android feel on your device, so if that’s your thing go ahead and download the app. It’s free to do so.