Hard Disk Manager 15: Powerful backup and flexible recovery for your PC, just $24.99

How often are you backing up the data on your PC? Chances are good that some of you are doing it semi-regularly. Sadly, we bet a larger portion of you don’t do it very often at all. Heck, we bet there are some of you who don’t even do it, thinking, “Nah, I’m okay.”

You should be backing up your PC. Why? Because hard drives fail. Because ransomware is a thing and people will come after you for money, holding your data hostage. You need to keep a copy of your important stuff for myriad reasons.

Our Deal of the Day is Paragon Hard Disk Manager 15 Suite, a system and data management solution for your PC or Mac. Featuring powerful backup and flexible recovery functions, it is also what you need for perfect partitioning, reliable data wiping, and much more. Normally priced about $50 for PC and $40 for Mac, we’re slashing the price by 49% and 32%, respectively.

Features

Snapshot-driven backup & powerful recovery features

Resizes partitions & redistributes unused space

Recovers lost or accidentally deleted partitions

Performs disk copying & secure data wiping under 10 military & governmental data wiping standards

Covers all aspects of a PC’s life cycle, from drive partitioning & regular backup to system migration & disaster recovery

Supports SSD Trim function to safely erase all on-disk data or only remnants of deleted files on traditional rotating platter disks or solid state drives

Where to Buy

You can purchase Hard Disk Manager 15 Suite for Windows for $29.99 and Mac for $26.99. Plus, once you’ve installed it and registered, you’ll get a full license of Paragon Hardware Backup & Recovery 16 free!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!