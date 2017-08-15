Kaspersky intros its own VPN app with 200MB free daily data

Popular security software maker, Kaspersky recently introduced a new product. It’s called Kaspersky Secure Connection and is a VPN app for Android.

Surely, there isn’t a lack of VPN apps out there, but fans of Kaspersky will probably want to try out Secure Connection, especially since it’s free to download (but limited).

Whenever you’re in a public place and want to use to the local Wi-Fi, Kaspersky’s Secure Connection automatically offers to connect you via VPN technology, so you can browse safely and more importantly privately.

The app which is currently in beta allows 200MB of free encrypted traffic per day for each device and for an unlimited number of devices. Registering on the My Kaspersky portal will get you a bit more, up to 300MB per day free of charge.

For those who want to go unlimited, Kaspersky will eventually offer a premium version which offers all the traffic usage you need (within up to 5 devices) for $29.99 (as seen on the Kaspersky website).

You can go ahead and try Secure Connection beta today, just bear in mind the app will ask your permission to access contacts, location, and phone details.

So while keeping others from eavesdropping on your activity, Kaspersky will be able to learn things about you and see everything you do. Although the company says it won’t keep logs of your activity. It’s up to you whether you want to trust them or not.