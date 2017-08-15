Keep your Samsung Galaxy S8 slim with the Mous Limitless super-protective case

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are gorgeous looking devices, but they are also quite fragile. So in order to make sure you don’t end up with a broken device, it’s a good idea to invest in a protective case.

But usually slim cases don’t protect well and truly protective cases are ugly. This is something “fashion technology company” Mous hopes to fix. Mous started out by offering iPhone cases as part of an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign which managed to raise more than $2 million.

Now the company has extended its Limitless case range to include models for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Customers can pre-order one right now.

Mous Limitless cases come equipped with AiroShock which is a smart material designed to offer superior protection without bulking up the super slim Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, unlike other protective cases out there.

A built-in micro air pocket structure protects the device from impact, while the raised front lip keeps the screen from cracking in case of a collision.

Interested parties can pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ case in Walnut, Black Leather or Carbon Fibre Kevlar at a discounted $39 price until tomorrow, August 16. The bundle also includes a free Mous Screen Protector and Lifetime Warranty (iPhone case orders also come with a free mount). Estimated delivery date is set for September 2017.