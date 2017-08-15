Wearable payment stickers by VISA could soon be a thing

Back in March, we told you VISA was testing a new way of making payments with a pair of NFC-enabled sunglasses. Well in its latest effort to eliminate passwords, VISA is now experimenting with another form of payment.

This time it involves a payment sticker, one which is placed on the user’s exposed skin (in theory you can place it anywhere – your hand, your forehead).

All users need to do to make a payment is tap the sticker to a payment terminal or other connected devices. The transaction uses tokenization, which basically means a unique digital code is used in lieu of the customer’s payment info.

What happens if you lose the sticker? Well, ideally users would be able to turn off their accounts via the accompanying mobile apps.

VISA is currently testing the payment stickers, so like in the case of the payment sunglasses it’s unclear whether this alternative payment method will make a debut on the market at all.

VISA also experimented with a payment ring back in 2016 during the Summer Olympic Games, but we’re yet to see such items become the payment norm. Nevertheless, the company introduced contactless payment bracelets in Australia, which goes to show VISA is actively pursuing its goal of eliminating passwords.