Back to school made easy: Check out this crazy cheap laptop and tablet at iRULU (+COUPON CODES!) (Promoted Deal)

My daughter is starting back to school and man, it’s so expensive this day and age. It’s almost impossible to send them off to school without some kind of connected device where they can connect to a world of information to research and do homework. Schools are leveraging the internet more and more to expand our kid’s minds and prepare them to enter the world.

But, that comes at a price. Laptops, tablets, and phones are NOT cheap. Even budget Chromebooks can cost more than a few trips to the grocery store and when everyone is just trying to make ends meet, that can be a tough prospect. That’s why we’re bringing you a few deals from iRULU that will help out those looking for a great device on a budget.

The first deal is on a laptop. We know that kids are going to be asked to do research on their own outside of school and work on book reports and presentations so they need a great Windows laptop that can install any number of applications. The SpiritBook has a 32GB hard drive for all those term papers as well as a microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 128GB.

The quad-core processor and either 2 or 4GB of RAM will be excellent for having multiple tabs open in Chrome while doing homework and taking a break to check Facebook. The display has a lower resolution (1366 x 768) and combines with a massive battery (8000mAh) for great battery life. The price of the SpiritBook is normally $295.99, but it’s currently on sale for $179.99. When you apply coupon code S12, it drops the price down to $159.99, saving you almost 50%.

This second deal doesn’t even require a coupon code because the deal is so good! Tablets might be taking a bit of a hit to their popularity in recent days, but they’re still great options for media viewing and web browsing on a budget. The iRULU eXpro 3 tablet definitely fits into that excellent budget tablet category coming in at only $49.99. That’s less coin than a decent dinner out costs!

While it’s not going to win any awards for the most powerful hardware, the X3 will get you online and enable you to get some work down or watch some videos. The display has a resolution of 1024 x 600 which is fine for the 7-inch screen and the quad-core processor pushes tasks along at a fast pace.

One of the best parts about the X3 tablet is that it runs Android and comes with the Play Store. That means all your favorite apps like YouTube, Facebook, and Netflix are within reach. It also means you can download apps like Google Drive, Docs, or any number of word processing apps and do your work right on your new tablet. If you want to grab the iRULU eXpro 3 tablet, head on over to iRULU.

Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement of the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances, AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff.