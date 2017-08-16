Back to School: OnePlus teams up with DJI for exclusive new bundles

A new school year is around the corner and if you’re looking to do some shopping for back to school, OnePlus has some offers for you. The Chinese device maker has partnered up with DJI – a maker of drones and other accessories – to offer some new bundles.

For example, you can grab the OnePlus 5 (in Slate Gray, Soft Gold or Midnight Black) plus a DJI Osmo Mobile gimbal for $724 and up (discounted from a previous $778).

Or if you’re planning an adventure – albeit school will be starting soon enough – you might want the OnePlus Travel Backpack + DJI Osmo Mobile gimbal. It can be yours for $342 (discounted from the previous $368).

If for some reason you want to take a drone to school, there’s the Take to the Sky Bundle which includes a OnePlus Travel Backpack + DJI Spark drone for $538 or the Reach New Heights Bundle which offers a OnePlus Backpack + DJI Mavic Pro drone for $1,028.

OnePlus also offers four other exclusive bundles at 30%-25% off:

Join the Family Bundle – OnePlus Bag (Messenger of Backpack) + OnePlus Never Settle T-shirt for $49 (previously $70)

Get Charged Bundle – OnePlus Travel Messenger Bag + OnePlus Dash Charge T-Shirt for $49 (previously $70)

Dash Power Bundle – Dash Power Adapter + Dash Type-C Cable for $26.17 (previously $34.90)

Ready for Action Bundle – OnePlus 5 Protective Case + OnePlus 5 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector + OnePlus Bullets + Dash Type-C Cable + Dash Power Adapter for $74.81 (previously $99.75)

Keep in mind these bundles will be available for a limited time, so if you see something you like you best hurry up.