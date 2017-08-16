Change your Android phone’s default browser to Chrome [How-To]

Most Android manufacturers usually bundle their phone or tables with their own web browsers. My Xiaomi Mi 4i has one and it’s super slow and frustrating to use. If you too are sick and tired of your phone automatically opening links from third-party apps in the stock browser, you should know there’s a simple way to set the device’s default browser to something better, like Google’s Chrome!

This way you’ll also have access to all your synced settings and bookmarks from your desktop while enjoying a swift browsing experience. Here’s how to do it.

1. Open your phone’s Settings app

2. Find the “Device” section and tap on “Apps” or “Installed apps”



3. Find the “Defaults” button (on my Xiaomi Mi 4i it’s located centrally at the bottom, but on some devices, you might have to access Settings first to get to Default)



4. Find “Browser” and tap to select a default



5. Tap Chrome and voila you’re done!