Huawei Mate 10 leaked renders reveal bezel-less display

Huawei’s upcoming flagship, the Huawei Mate 10 is all set for launch this September or October. Months before the official launch, the image renders of the Mate 10 have now leaked online. Confirming the previous rumors, the Huawei Mate 10 indeed has an all new bezel less display according to the leaked renders.

Bezel less display seems to be the recent trend among smartphones and the Mate 10 is the latest device to join this list following the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Essential phone. The leaks also suggest that the Huawei Mate 10 might sport a large 6.1 inch Quad HD AMOLED display.

Huawei’s consumer division chief, Richard Yu, recently mentioned in an interview that the Huawei Mate 10 will be better than the iPhone 7 in many aspects like the battery and the display. The recent leaks seem to be in line with his announcement as the Mate 10 might launch with a humongous 4000 mAh battery.

Other rumors regarding the specifications are that the Mate 10 will have a dual camera setup and Optical Image Stabilization. The position of the speakers and the fingerprint scanner are the same as its predecessor, the Huawei Mate 9. The device is expected to be priced more than $1000 and will be launched at an event in Munich, Germany.