Strategy Analytics: Samsung Galaxy S8 becomes best-selling Android smartphone in Q2 2017

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were unveiled with typical fanfare when they were announced earlier this year, and, while receiving cheerful reviews from reviewers, have been accused of smaller sales numbers than last year’s Galaxy S7 series. Samsung responded to the claims with a statement that Galaxy S8 sales were 15% greater than Galaxy S7 sales. A new report from Strategy Analytics says that Samsung’s Galaxy S8 has become the best-selling Android smartphone in the world in Q2 2017 with 19.2 million smartphones shipped.

“We estimate Samsung Galaxy S8 shipped 10.2 million units for third place and 3 percent marketshare worldwide in q2 2017. the galaxy s8+ captured fourth position with 9.0 million shipments and 2 percent marketshare globally.” -Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ proved to be invincible on Google’s Android platform (the closest Android-powered smartphone to the Galaxy S8 series was the Xiaomi Redmi 4A), but they were still no match for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, which saw shipments of 16.9 million and 15.1 million in Q2, along with 4.7% and 4.2% global marketshare respectively. Smartphone shipments saw a year-on-year growth of 5.5% when comparing Q2 2017 to the same quarter last year.

The Galaxy S8 features a 5.8-inch Infinity Super AMOLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution of 2,960 x 1,440p and 18.5:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 SoC (depending on market), 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with a 256GB-capable microSD card slot, an 8MP front/12MP rear Dual Pixel (f/1.7) camera combo, and 3,000mAh battery, not to mention the iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, and IP 68 water and dust certification. The Galaxy S8+ has a 6.2-inch display, equal in all other specs to its smaller-screened sibling.